ROH on HonorClub results (7/24): ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne vs. Gringo Loco in a Proving Ground match, The Workhorsemen vs. The Outrunners, The Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 126)

Taped partially on July 16, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Streamed July 24, 2025, on HonorClub

1. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum over “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake

2. The Beast Mortos beat Serpentico

3. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson defeated David Ali and Isaiah Moore

4. Trish Adora beat Aleah James

5. ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne defeated Gringo Loco in a Proving Ground match

Powell’s POV: Sam Robinson’s weekly ROH on HonorClub reviews and audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will return next in mid-August.