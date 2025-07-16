WWE Evolve results (7/16): Vetter’s review of Jackson Drake vs. Lince Dorado for the Evolve Title, Kylie Rae vs. Chantel Monroe vs. Tyra Mae Steele in a three-way, Tate Wilder vs. Edris Enofe

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 20)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed July 16, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present.

* First, a mea culpa. When the mass releases happened four or so weeks ago, I misread, thinking that Keanu Carver was among the cuts. He was upset about the releases, but he was not among those cut. Okay, onto the show!

* The show opened with footage of Kali Armstrong defeating Natalya last week, then being attacked by Jin Tala. Gin shouted that she was the person attacking all of the women’s division. Then, footage aired of the contract signing between Evolve champion Jackson Drake and challenger Lince Dorado.

1. Kylie Rae vs. Tyra Mae Steele vs. Chantel Monroe. All three traded punches at the bell, and Chantel was pushed to the floor. She got back in and they all traded rollups. Kylie dove through the ropes onto both opponents at 2:00. Stone pointed out that Kylie has more experience in triple threats than the others. In the ring, Kylie hit a moonsault for a nearfall. Chantel tried to steal a pin on each woman. Steele hit a slam on each opponent. Chantel hit a Lungblower move to the chest on Tyra. Kylie and Chantel traded punches. Tyra hit a German Suplex on Chantel with a high bridge for the pin. They got a lot in for a match that short.

Tyra Mae Steele defeated Kylie Rae and Chantel Monroe at 4:42.

* Backstage, Chuey Martinez interviewed Jin Tala about her big reveal as the attacker. “I just came to realize I need to be ruthlessly aggressive,” Tala said. “I’m going to create my own opportunities by any means necessary.” Jin said she has beaten Carlee Bright before and she’ll do it again. He offered a handshake; she just glared at him and rejected it. [C]

* Prime Minister Stevie Turner spoke to Jordan Oasis backstage. He has his backpack over his shoulder as always. She offered him a match against Swipe Right. Oasis said he’ll find a tag partner. Turner said the match will happen next week.

2. Jin Tala vs. Carlee Bright (w/Kendal Grey). Jin came out first; Carlee ran in and attacked, and we’re underway! Carlee stomped on Jin in the corner. They brawled to the floor, and Jin kicked her in the gut. Back in the ring, Jin tied Carlee in the ropes. Bright hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 2:30. Wendy Choo appeared at ringside and it distracted both Carlee and Kendal! Jin hit “Direct Effect” (a swinging DDT move) for the pin. Kendal turned around, and Wendy had vanished, just as quickly as she arrived! Okay action.

Jin Tala defeated Carlee Bright at 3:16.

* Backstage, Ridge Holland spoke to ‘modern cowboy’ Tate Wilder, the cowboy. Ridge told him, “You don’t belong in this business.” Tate challenged Ridge to a match after he wins his match that’s coming up next!

3. Tate Wilder vs. Edris Enofe. Edris wears his robe with the flair of a Randy Savage or Bobby Roode. They locked up at the bell. Tate hit a running Shooting Star Press to the floor, and that popped the crowd. He tried a move off the ropes, but Enofe caught him with a leaping dropkick, then a clothesline to the back of the neck. Wilder fired up and hit some back elbows. He missed a top-rope moonsault. Enofe immediately hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for the pin. Not sure what Robert Stone was saying, but it sounds like he called it an “End Passant.” No Ridge Holland interference.

Edris Enofe defeated Tate Wilder at 4:21.

* Dante Chen came out and confronted Enofe. “I’m really sorry… for this!” as he struck Enofe.

* Backstage, Keanu Carver was upset at Sean Legacy. He is putting the whole ID program on high alert and sending them all packing!

* The five members of The Vanity Project walked through the back. Jackson Drake was confident, and he left the other four backstage.

* Stevie Turner talked to Edris backstage. Enofe said she’s biased and has issues with him. She didn’t like the way he was addressing her, and she ordered him out of her office. Next week will be Enofe vs. Chen, and Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Jordan Oasis and his mystery partner. And it’s already time for the main event!

4. Jackson Drake vs. Lince Dorado for the Evolve Championship. A reminder that The Vanity Project is banned from ringside, AND if Drake is disqualified, he loses the title! Standing switches to open, and Robert Stone was angry that Dorado got a title shot after winning just one match. He was also upset about the stipulations. Drake rolled to the floor at 1:30, and Dorado teased a dive but flipped backwards to the center of the ring. [C]

Back in the ring, Dorado hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Drake dove through the ropes onto Dorado on the floor, mounted him, and hit some punches. In the ring, Drake hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 4:00, and he kept Dorado grounded. Drake had a bloody mouth; the commentators weren’t sure how that happened. Dorado hit a huracanrana. He hit a Lethal Injection at 6:00. He switched to a cross-armbreaker; Drake rolled him over for a nearfall, and he eventually got to the ropes to break free.

Music played, but no one came out! Drake hit a gutbuster over his knees and a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Dorado got a rollup for a nearfall. He hit a superkick and a brainbuster, then a hard running clothesline and a top-rope Shooting Star Press, but Drake rolled to the floor. Dorado hit a flip dive through the ropes. As Dorado tried to get into the ring, Ricky Smokes (who was hiding under the ring!) grabbed Dorado’s leg, and of course, the ref (in the ring!) didn’t see it! It allowed Drake to hit a kick on the apron. Jackson threw Dorado into the ring and hit his running knee for the tainted pin. Good action.

Jackson Drake defeated Lince Dorado to retain the Evolve Title at 9:54.

* Brooks Jensen ran into the ring and attacked Drake from behind! Robert Stone noted we hadn’t seen Jensen in several weeks!

Final Thoughts: A solid show with a very good main event. Drake is so smooth and fluid in the ring, and WWE’s decision to have guys like Lince Dorado and Timothy Thatcher work with the youngsters is really paying off. None of the other matches really stood out, but they were kept short and weren’t bad. Interesting to see some of the projects (Ridge Holland, Brooks Jensen) who aren’t quite connecting with fans moving here to get more seasoning. Tala’s DDT move was unique; a rare moment I rewound 30 seconds to watch it again.