NXT TV in Orlando (reports needed), Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV grade, Paul Roma, Titus O’Neil, Aksana, Jay Lethal, Brittney Savage, Don Leo Jonathan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. This week’s episode looks back on the life of “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Roma (Paul Centopani) is 65.

-Titus O’Neil (Thaddeus Bullard Sr.) is 48.

-Aksana (Zivile Raudoniene) is 43.

-Jay Lethal (Jamar Shipman) is 40.

-Brittney Savage is 38.

-The late Don Leo Jonathan (Don Heaton) was born on April 29, 1931. He died at age 87 on October 13, 2018.