Future Stars of Wrestling: “Future Legends – Women’s Tournament” results (4/20): Vetter’s review of four first-round tournament matches and the four-way elimination finale for the Future Legends Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Future Stars of Wrestling “Future Legends – Women’s Tournament”

Streamed on FITE+

April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at FSW Arena

This started at noon local time. Just to be clear, this is NOT part of the WWE ID tournament; it is a separate event. A commentator said that every woman in this tournament is age 25 or younger! There are four first-round matches and a four-way finale.

* I’ve seen several shows from this training center before; they have banners hanging of graduates like Hammerstone, Karrion Kross, Chris Bey, and others. This is a really small room, so even though it is packed, the crowd was maybe 100. Volume was really low; I had to turn it up all the way. Lighting over the ring is good. This is a shockingly short show, coming in at just 90 minutes.

1. Carolina Cruz vs. Alice Blair vs. Zamaya in a tournament match. I’ve seen Cruz maybe three times now; she is a former NXT wrestler whose only TV match was a Halloween Costume Rumble in 2023. I’ve repeatedly compared Zamaya to Bull Nakano. They all traded rollups. Zamaya hit a hard clothesline at 2:00; the commentators said Zamaya is the favorite at the casinos to win this. Carolina hit a double clothesline, then some handspring-back-elbows, then a double DDT for a nearfall at 4:30. Cruz hit a spear on Alice and tied her up on the mat, and Alice tapped out!

Carolina Cruz defeated Alice Blair and Zamaya to advance at 5:19.

2. Maggie Lee vs. Jazmin Allure in a tournament match. Lee is the star here, already signed to TNA. The commentators admitted it’s the first time they’ve seen her and noted how tall she is (the former volleyball player is around 5’11”. Allure has wrestled often in AEW and I think she’s a Reality of Wrestling worker. Lee came out first and attacked Jazmin, sending her to the floor, and they fought at ringside. They got in the ring and we had a bell to begin at 00:28. Lee hit a sliding dropkick and she tied up Allure on the mat. Allure hit some chops. Lee hit a mid-ring buttbump for a nearfall at 2:30 and she stomped on Jazmin and tied her in Bow-and-Arrow.

Maggie is a great heel; this crowd was all over her. Allure hit a swinging faceplant. Maggie hit a Cradle Shock for a nearfall, and she was shocked she didn’t win there. Jazmin hit a stunner for a nearfall, then a frogsplash for a nearfall. Lee caught her as Jazmin was going for some type of wheelbarrow move, and Maggie hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. Good action. Considering these two haven’t touched before, they did well here.

Maggie Lee defeated Jazmin Allure at 5:57 to advance.

3. Maya World vs. Jada Stone in a tournament match. Maya is a top star in Texas. This should be really good; Stone worked a lot of shows this weekend, too, and the commentators praised how quickly she’s improved and getting booked in Japan. The commentator said Brooke Havok was supposed to also be in this match but got hurt on Saturday; hopefully it’s not too serious. Standing switches early, and they avoided each other’s big moves. Maya hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Jada hit a shotgun dropkick in the corner for a nearfall. These two were ROW previously Tag Champs, another commentator said.

Maya hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) at 5:00 and they were both down. Maya hit a jumping knee; Jada hit a superkick; Maya hit a running stunner, and they were both down and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Jada hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall, but she missed a top-rope corkscrew press. Maya hit a top-rope missile dropkick, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. They got up and Maya hit some rolling elbows. Jada hit her backflip-into-a-stunner for the pin. That was really good.

Jada Stone defeated Maya World at 8:58 to advance.

4. Kiah Dream vs. Brittnie Brooks in a tournament match. Kiah is the current ROW Women’s champion. Brooks just returned from an ACL injury that sidelined her about eight months. Brittnie immediately applied a leg lock around the neck. They traded some reversals, and Kiah rolled to the floor to regroup at 3:00. Kiah hit a Russian Leg Sweep in the ring for a nearfall and she kept Brooks grounded.

Brittnie fired up and hit some running forearm strikes, then a running shoulder tackle into the corner at 6:30, then a running knee in the corner. Dream hit a flying stunner off the ropes for a nearfall and she was shocked she didn’t win there. Brooks immediately hit the “It’s Brittnie Bitch” (Eye of the Hurricane) for the pin. I felt there was no mystery over who was winning here, as Brooks and Maggie Lee have been jawing online, and it would have been bizarre if they didn’t meet in the finals.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Kiah Dream at 8:01 to advance.

5. Matt Vandagriff vs. Bryce Saturn vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy for the men’s Future Legends Title. This is one fall to a finish. I’ve seen Vandagriff here, in GCW and New Japan, and he’s the champion. I don’t think I’ve seen Bryce before; he has short hair and a good physique and he looks like New England wrestler TJ Crawford. (He doesn’t have a cagematch.net entry yet.) Marcus has worked an insane number of matches this weekend. The commentators noted that Bodhi was thrown out late last night of the GCW Clusterf—, and he’s here on just three hours of sleep. They traded quick armdrags at the bell and we had a standoff.

Mathers hit a mule kick on Bodhi, as the commentators praised Marcus’ conditioning. Saturn hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Mathers hit a series of clotheslines on Bryce. A commentator said this is Bryce’s ninth match of the weekend. (Have I seen all of them? Pretty close to it!) Vandagriff hit a 619. Bodhi hit a flying stunner. Bryce hit a pop-up powerbomb on Bodhi for a nearfall and suddenly everyone was down at 8:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Quick reversals from all of them. Bodhi hit a StunDog Millionaire, then a flip dive to the floor on two guys. In the ring, he hit a 450 Splash to pin Vandagriff! New champion! That was a showcase of young talent!

Bodhi Young Prodigy defeated Matt Vandagriff, Bryce Saturn, and Marcus Mathers to win the men’s FSW Future Legends Title at 10:03.

6. Maggie Lee vs. Carolina Cruz vs. Jada Stone vs. Brittnie Brooks in an elimination match and tournament finale. Jada and Brittnie fought on the floor on one side, while Carolina and Maggie fought elsewhere on the floor. In the ring, Carolina and Brittnie hit stereo bulldogs for nearfalls at 2:00, then they fought each other. Carolina tied Maggie in a Stretch Muffler, but Maggie flipped Cruz over, rolled her up, and pinned her at 2:50! The match continued without a break. Maggie hit her mid-ring buttbump on Brooks; both Jada and Maggie tried to cover her but only got a nearfall.

Brittnie hit a double suplex at 5:00 and suddenly all three were down. Jada hit her backflip-into-a-stunner and pinned Lee at 5:55! That surprised me, as I expected it to come down to Brooks vs. Maggie. Jada chopped Brooks, but Brittnie hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch for the pin.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Maggie Lee, Jada Stone, and Carolina Cruz in a four-way elimination match to win the women’s Future Legends Title at 8:30.

Final Thoughts: A fun little show. Yes, it was a women’s show, but the men’s four-way was really good and earned best match. Some really strong action here, as each of the women’s matches were short and fast-paced. I’ll go with Maya-Jada for second and Brooks-Kiah for third. This show is available on Triller+. You’ll have to turn the volume all the way up to hear it, but it’s a nice show. I knew most of the wrestlers here and they had a nice showcase.