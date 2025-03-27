WWE Evolve results (3/26): Vetter’s review of Timothy Thatcher vs. Sean Legacy, Kendal Grey vs. Zara Zakher, Sam Holloway vs. Wolfgang, Layla Diggs and Aria Bennett vs. Haze Jameson and Kalyx

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 4)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed March 26, 2025 on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the first three episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present.

* Ava, Stevie Turner and Chuey Martinez talked backstage, and Chuey ushered Stevie to the ring. Stevie is now the Evolve general manager!! She was happy she got it… over Robert Stone. Stone was shown at ringside, fuming. Funny.

* Luca Crucafino and Keanu Carver shoved each other at ringside. [C]

1. Sam Holloway vs. Wolfgang. A lockup to open and Sam has a big height advantage. They traded shoulder blocks, then forearm strikes, then chops. Stone noted Sam is 6’8″ and 265 pounds and I consider those to be legit numbers. Sam hit a Mafia Kick at 2:00, and he bodyslammed Wolfgang onto the apron! Holloway hit a second one in the middle of the ring for a nearfall. They got up and Wolfgang hit more forearms and clubbing punches. His back went out at 6:00 on a flip into the ring, and Sam immediately hit a butterfly suplex into the corner for a nearfall. Wolfgang hit a Swanton Bomb and scored the pin. I actually expected Holloway to win that.

Wolfgang defeated Sam Holloway at 7:34.

* Joe Coffey leaned into the camera and shouted he wanted Jordan Oasis… or anyone!

Aria Bennett and Layla Diggs talked backstage. They both want to turn around their losing streaks. [C]

* Carlee Bright was seated in the VIP lounge at ringside as we returned.

2. Kendal Grey vs. Zara Zakher. Quick reversals and a standoff. Zara hit some deep armdrags at 2:00 and focused on the left arm. Kendal hit an Eat D’Feat-style kick to Zara’s shoulder and she began targeting it. Zara hit a snap suplex and they were both down at 4:30. Zara got up and hit some clotheslines. Peter noted that Zara has experience competing in Japan. Zara hit a spinebuster but didn’t go for the pin, and Stone criticized her. They traded rollups, and Zara hit an enzuigiri. Kendal hit a big boot and she locked in a cross-armbreaker, and Zara tapped out. Stone reiterated that Zara made a “rookie mistake” by not going for a pin.

Kendal Grey defeated Zara Zakher at 6:06.

* A stuffed bear was shown in the corner of the ring! Where did that come from? Zara and Kylie Rae were clearly unnerved (as this was obviously left by Wendy Choo.)

* Drako Knox stopped by the commentary table. He said last week was the biggest week of his life and he was upset he didn’t win. Swipe Right and Ice Williams were shown in the VIP Lounge. (Brad Baylor is NOT old enough to drink!)

[C] When we returned, we were told Kylie Rae will face Wendy Choo next week.

3. Kalyx and Haze Jameson vs. Aria Bennett and Layla Diggs. Our first time seeing the masked Kalyx; she seriously is the female version of Abyss. Kalyx and Diggs opened. Bennett — a Black woman who showed great athleticism in her Evolve debut — got in and she battled party-girl Haze, with Aria hitting some armdrags. Haze stepped off the ring apron to have a drink with the guys in the VIP lounge! Meanwhile, Diggs picked up Kalyx and dropped her stomach-first to the mat for the pin. Kalyx shoved Haze as she walked to the back. Honestly, not much of a match.

Aria Bennett and Layla Diggs defeated Kalyx and Haze Jameson at 2:41.

* A video package showed Timothy Thatcher, and he was described as the most dominant Evolve champion of all time. He’s officially back in WWE. (Side note: I presumed this as the WWE ID Twitter page started listing his matches as “official WWE ID matches” over the weekend.) We then had a video package to introduce us to Sean Legacy; he was on the winning team of a six-man tag in the main event of the first episode of Evolve.

4. Timothy Thatcher vs. Sean Legacy. Thatcher has the height and overall size advantage. Legacy hit a dropkick and a standing moonsault in the opening seconds. Legacy hit a dive through the ropes at 1:30 [C]; I stopped my stopwatch. In the ring, Sean went for a springboard dropkick, but Thatcher swatted it away, and Timothy hit a back suplex, then he tied up Sean on the mat, locking in a bow-and-arrow. The commentators talked about Thatcher trying to make his way back up the WWE roster. The camera showed the guys still in the VIP lounge, watching the action, as Thatcher kept Sean tied up on the mat. Legacy finally dumped him to the floor at 6:00. Legacy hit a suplex back into the ring, then a German Suplex, then a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Legacy hit his twisting suplex for the pin. Good action.

Sean Legacy defeated Timothy Thatcher at 8:15 (not including a commercial break, where clearly nothing was cut).

* Swipe Right got in the ring and confronted Legacy, but Jack Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones jumped in and stood alongside Sean. Ice Williams got in, seemingly to make it 3-on-3… but Ice walked over and joined the babyfaces! Realizing it was now 4-on-2, Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor headed to the back, with no punches thrown.

Final Thoughts: A good main event. The addition of Thatcher was a wise decision. I just saw him compete against ID prospect Marcus Mathers at West Coast Pro last weekend, and it can only benefit the youngsters in the ID program to train and face Thatcher. Only one new face tonight, but we didn’t learn anything about the masked Kalyx. Seriously though… did Joseph Parker pick her ring gear? I wonder if she is among the women from WWE LFG. That women’s tag match wasn’t bad per se, it just barely got started and it was clearly more about showing that Haze wanted to party with the guys at ringside than anything to do with the match itself.

The episode is 47 minutes long, minus those commercial breaks, which is on par with the prior shows.