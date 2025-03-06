ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Athena vs. La Catalina for the ROH Women’s World Championship

-“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun vs. Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera

-Blue Panther, Blue Panther Jr., and Dark Panther vs. Valiente, Gran Guerrero, and Euforia

-“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. Bandido and Gravity

-ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in action

-Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal vs. “Delirium” McCallion and Slade

-The Beast Mortos vs. Sonico

-Billie Starkz in action

-Thunder Rosa in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on February 26, 2025 in Oceanside, California at Frontwave Arena and on March 1 in Oakland, California at Oakland Coliseum. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).