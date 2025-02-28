ROH on HonorClub results (2/27): Robinson’s review of Magnus, Soberano Jr., and Volador Jr. vs. Mascara Dorada, Atlantis Jr., and Templario, Gravity vs. Dark Panther, Blake Christian vs. Fuego Del Sol

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 105)

Taped February 11, 2025 in Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center, and February 19, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

Streamed February 27, 2025 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman were on commentary. Bobby Cruise and Justin Roberts were the ring announcers depending on the taping night…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

1. Atlantis, Fuego and Esfinge vs. Rocky Romero, Euforia and Gran Guerrero. Esfinge missed a springboard splash and the technicos took over with a monkey flip assisted springboard splash. Rocky and Guerrero teamed up on Fuego and Fuego got hit with a package tiger driver. Atlantis tagged in only to get mugged by the rudos. They hit splashes in the corner and a big boot for a two count on Atlantis.

Rocky tore at the mask of Atlantis as the announcers talked about the history of the mask and debated what should be the penalty in ROH. Atlantis came back with a crossbody from the top and then some ducking of technico punches and big boots. Atlantis gave them all tilt a whirl backbreakers. Fuego hit a diving arm drag and then a Asai moonsault press to the outside. Atlantis hit a crossbody to the outside. In the ring, Esfinge hit a spin kick and then some fancy legwork that transitioned into a trap pin for the pinfall.

Atlantis, Fuego and Esfinge defeated Rocky, Euforia and Gran Guerrero by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Well I asked for more lucha last week and I’m getting a whole night of it now. Fun opener.

2. La Catalina vs. Lady Frost. Catalina got a quick rollup for a one count. Catalina hit a trip but Frost slipped through and they traded some no count presses for a standoff. Frost got a back handspring head scissors but Catlina came back with a clothesline in the corner and a few in the middle and a dropkick for a two count. Catalina locked in a chinlock but Frost got to the ropes to get out. Catalina hit a hip attack on the ropes and got a two count for it. Frost hit a victory roll for a two count and then another trap pin for a two count.

Frost hit a big clothesline for a double down. Frost hit a step up kick and then her snowball for a two count. Frost hit an ugly springboard crossbody for a two count as the announcers talked about Athena’s world tour continuing by facing Catalina next. The women traded running forearms but Catalina finished it with a flying knee, but Frost came right back with a german suplex for the double down. Frost hit a big kick and a cartwheel air raid crash for a two count. Frost went to the top and hit a corkscrew splash for a two count. Catalina hit a drop toe hold into the corner and another hip attack. Catalina hit an electric chair drop and went to the top. Catalina hit a splash from the top and got the pinfall.

La Catalina defeated Lady Frost by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Not the best luchadora match but it wasn’t super ugly anywhere. Frost still just has some mistimed cues in places.

3. The Beast Mortos vs. Adam Priest. No televised entrance for Priest, and he teased a Code of Honor only to walk away and then get tossed around the ring by Mortos. Priest tried a head scissors only to get caught, and then after some jockeying Mortos put him down with a headbutt. Mortos tried a chokeslam but Priest got out and hit a front chop block to the knee. Priest hit some strikes in the corner and attacked the eyes of Mortos. The announcers told us these two have faced each other before and last time it was a squash. Priest hit a middle rope dropkick and got a zero count nearfall and then Mortos hulked up. Mortos hit his popup samoan drop. Mortos hit a torture rack backbreaker. Mortos hit his pumphandle driver to get the pinfall.

The Beast Mortos defeated Adam Priest by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Less of a squash then I assumed it would be, but the announcers told us why. Still made Mortos look like the monster he is.

4. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo (w/Shane Taylor) vs. Rosario Grillo and Jimmy Wild. Dean put Grillo in the corner with shoulders to the gut and Infantry then hit a double back elbow. Bravo telegraphed the back body drop and got kicked for it. Wild and Grillo hit a double suplex for a one count. Dean grabbed the feet of Wild and Grillo got blasted with a big boot and Infantry mugged on the apron and Taylor hyped them up into a camera.

Back in the ring Bravo put Wild in the corner with some punches and chops and then distracted the ref so Dean could choke. Bravo hit a big running punch and pulled up Wild on the two count. Infantry hit a double team backbreaker on Wild. Dean hit a scoop slam with some oomph and then locked in a chinlock. Wild got a rollup for a one count and Wild really struggled for the tag and even hit a double DDT on Infantry but Bravo pulled Grillo off the apron right before the hot tag. Dean hit Wild with a big elbow in the corner and then they hit a huge Bootcamp. Infantry hit their new double stomp finisher and got the pinfall.

“The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo defeated Jimmy Wild and Rosaria Grillo by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I wish this had been more of a squash match than it was, but the Infantry doing the pull up on the pinfall made it make more sense.

5. Blake Christian vs. Fuego Del Sol. Christian jumped Fuego before the bell, dumped him outside and chopped him against the barricade. Christian stood on the head of Fuego on the barricade as he taunted the fans. Fugeo came back with a moonsault press off the ring steps. Back in the ring Fuego tried a lucha rope walk as the crowd chanted loudly for “Fuego” but Christian pulled him down throat first onto the ropes. Christian hit a kick that sent Fuego to the outside and then hit him with his new shoulder block dive.

Back in the ring, Christian tore at the mask and hit some 6 to 12 elbows. Fuego hit an arm drag and a step up enzuigiri and then a springboard moonsault press and a superkick. Fuego hit a step up double stomp to the head. Fuego tried his tornado DDT only to get stacked up for a two count. Fuego hit a springboard backflip into a front DDT for a big two count. Fuego went to the top but Christian kipped up and hit the ropes to crotch Fuego. Christian hit C4 which is a Spanish Fly off the top and then locked in Vanilla Choke Zero for the submission.

Blake Christian defeated Fuego Del Sol by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Man, Fuego is white hot in front of a Texas crowd, has a great move set, loads of charisma even under the mask. Why isn’t this guy getting more of a push? Blake Christian continues to be one of my favorite acts going right now.

Backstage, Athena congratulated La Catalina on her victory but said she didn’t say hi to her and that was a mistake. Athena said she was upset about “bitches” coming to her show and not giving her respect. Athena said next time she wouldn’t be so nice.

We got confirmation that Athena vs La Catalina for the ROH Women’s World title will happen next week…

6. Dark Panther vs. Gravity. Komander and Alex Abrahantes were shown in the crowd during the entrances. Panther stuffed the face of Gravity instead of the Code of Honor, but Gravity was able to do some fancy lucha avoidance for a quick standoff. Panther grabbed an ankle but Gravity was able to wriggle free. Panther got another trip but this time locked up the limbs of gravity and pulled him up but Gravity rolled through and hit a dropkick that sent Panther to the outside. Gravity hit a flip dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Panther hit a knee to stop Gravity’s momentum. Panther hit a chop and a pop up faceplant and then a rewind 619 kick for a two count.

Panther worked on the arm with knee and elbow drops. The men traded forearms in the middle until Panther hit a kick to the knee. The men traded running strikes until Panther missed a splash. After some lucha reversals, Gravity hit a flip over german suplex for a two count. Gravity got a rollup for a two count. Gravity hit a wheelbarrow rollup for a two count. Gravity hit a clothesline, but Panther shrugged it off. Gravity tried again only to get caught in an arm bar, but he got to the ropes eventually.

Gravity hit a big scoop slam and tried to go to the top, but got shoved to the outside where he got hit with a dive that felt like a damn smothering bear hug. Panther pulled the straps down and blasted Gravity with another dive. Back in the ring, Panther missed a middle rope elbow drop. Gravity went up top and missed the spaceman splash. Panther hit a middle rope dropkick to the seated Gravity and got the pinfall.

Dark Panther defeated Gravity by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Panther is a big huge luchador with a nice moveset. I’m looking forward to Panther vs Komander. Gravity still has some work to do in tightening up his timing on his footwork it seems.

A recap aired of Atlantis Jr. winning the ROH TV Title in Arena Mexico from the summer 2024…

7. Volador Jr, Soberano Jr., and Magnus vs. Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada, and Templario. No Code of Honor, as Soberano waved it off. The rudos took over as the crowd chanted “perro” and Soberano soaked it up. The rudos hit a team up codebreaker move. Soberano teased kissing the feet of Atlantis and the rudos mugged him. The rudos all hit running strikes and Volador covered Atlantis for a two count. Soberano made Atlantis flip off his teammates as the other rudos held him. The rudos hit Atlantis with a triple kick. The rudos set up Templario for a rocking horse leg drop and they only got a two count for it. Dorada came in when Templario got dumped to ringside but he got mugged too.

As the rudos posed, Atlantis tagged in and asked for the one on one, but he just got mugged too. The rudos tied Atlantis in the ropes and bit his fingers. Atlantis hit a tilt a whirl backbreaker and a superkick and a double arm drag. Atlantis hit a monkey flip and more tilt a whirl backbreakers. Atlantis rolled Volador for a two count. There was some confusion for a moment while Knox checked on Volador after he took a bad punch. Templario pulled Volador up while he was on the middle turnbuckle looking for a powerbomb but Volador rolled through with a hurrancanrana move.

Soberano tagged in and hit a tornado splash off the top, but Templario hit a wheelbarrow suplex on him for a two count. Soberano hit some kicks and a big chop but got hit with a pop up flipping powerbomb! Magnus cut off the tag and he and Volador hit a tag team 619. Soberano hit a fosbury flop to the outside. Dorada hit a spinning dive on the outside and then an inside out rana to Soberano. In the ring, Atlantis hit a powerslam and then a frog splash to get the pinfall.

Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada, and Templario defeated Soberano Jr, Volador Jr., and Magnus by pinfall.