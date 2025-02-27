Roman Reigns announced for two international WWE Smackdown shows

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Roman Reigns will be appearing at two international events. WWE announced that Reigns will appear on the March 21 Smackdown in Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena, and on the March 28 Smackdown in London, England at O2 Arena.

Powell’s POV: The European tour starts march 14 in Barcelona, Spain and runs through March 31 with Raw in London. We are looking for reports on all of the WWE live events or television tapings from the European tour. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.