ROH on HonorClub results (1/30): Robinson’s review of Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey for the ROH Women’s TV Title, ROH TV Champion Komander vs. Lee Johnson in a Proving Ground match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 101)

Taped January 16, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center

Streamed January 30, 2025 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Justin Roberts and Bobby Cruise were the ring announcers…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of the matches…

1. Aaron Solo vs. Sammy Guevara. Solo waved off the code of honor. After some arm work, Sammy turned up the speed with some leap frogs and a dropkick. Sammy teased a dive and then backflipped into the ring and hit the tranquilo pose. Sammy then hit a twisting dive to the outside and posed with some fans. Back in the ring, Sammy hit a snap suplex for a two count. Sammy tried a springboard move but Solo grabbed the ropes and made Sammy drop into the ring. Solo laid in some stomps and soaked up the boos of the crowd.

Solo hit a snap suplex of his own for a two count. Sammy came back with some chops and a crossbody. Sammy tried a rolling cutter but Solo blocked it and rolled him up for two. Sammy hit a weird dropping suplex with a kick to the back for a two count. Sammy tried GTH but Solo slipped out onto the apron. Sammy rolled through a missed springboard 450 attempt and the men fought with strikes on the ramp. Sammy hit a high knee, but Solo came back with a spin kick, a destroyer on the ramp and then back in the ring for a double stomp from the top rope for a two count. Sammy hit a superkick and a middle rope cutter, then hit GTH for the pinfall.

Sammy Guevara defeated Aaron Solo by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: If that wasn’t the definition of “get your shit in”… There was no reason to do a destroyer on the ramp and then a double stomp off the top and only get a two count out of it.

2. Queen Aminata vs. Allysin Kay. No entrance for Kay. Aminata went right to rubbing her butt in the face of Kay who rolled her up for a two count. Kay rubbed her butt in Aminata’s face but it got bit. Aminata hit the ten punches in the corner but ate a clothesline out of the corner from Kay. Kay hit an avalanche splash in the corner for a two count. Kay hit some strikes in the corner.

Aminata came back with a big chop but Kay snapmared her into an arm straight jacket hold. Aminata powered up to her feet and the women traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Aminata got the best of it with a double chop and then she hit her running boot through the ropes for a two count. Kay hit a pump kick but Aminata came back with a headbutt and then both fell over and Aminata landed on Kay and got the pinfall.

Queen Aminata defeated Allisyn Kay by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I will forever tell you I want more of Kay. She’s everything I want in a pro wrestler. This was a good quick hard hitting TV match.

A quick recap aired of the Komander and Okada match from AEW Homecoming…

3. ROH TV Champion Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Lee Johnson (w/EJ Nduka) in a Proving Ground Match. Both men hit some small wrestling holds lightly and did some head pats. Johnson told someone in the crowd to “get your wife in line”. The men turned it up for a second with some headlock takeovers until Johnson held the headlock. Komander pushed Johnson off but got laid out with a shoulder block. Komander hit a wheelbarrow arm drag and then an elbow drop. Komander hit a springboard dropkick that dumped Johnson to the outside. Komander teased a dive, but Nduka was there to stop him as Johnson snuck up from behind and distracted the ref while Nduka grabbed a foot of Komander’s. Johnson blasted Komander with a forearm and then followed Komander to the floor and threw him into the barricades.

Back in the ring, Johnson got a one count. Johnson pushed Komander around by his head with his foot and that fired up Komander and he fought back with some kicks. Komander went up top, but Johnson cut him off and followed him up. Komander fought him off the top and Komander hit a rope walking crossbody. Komander hit a flip up face plant for a two count. Komander hit a springboard huracanrana rollup for a two count. “Komander” chanted the crowd as Komander sold his ribs and fired up but he ran right into a DVD from Johnson who also hit a standing moonsault for a two count.

Jonsnon tried a powerbomb, but Komander rolled through and hit a superkick. Komander slowly went to the top, but Johnson cut him off again. Johnson tried a superplex, but Komander fought out and hit a sunset bomb but he couldn’t cover because of the ribs. Komander rolled to the apron as we got the “one minute remaining” announcement and Komander hit a springboard swanton for a two count. Komander went up top and hit his rope walking shooting star, but he fell off the cover and Nduka pulled Johnson out of the ring as time expired.

Lee Johnson fought ROH TV Champion Komander to a time limit draw in a Proving Ground match to a future title shot.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This match was fine. Johnson is learning to work heel and it’s working. Nduka can be more than a heater, but I think they figured out not too much more, and he’s a great heater. Komander did a great job selling the ribs and making it believable he just couldn’t get moving.

4. Serpentico vs. Brandon Cutler. Cutler hit a running flying head scissors but Serpentico came back with an inside wrist throw and then they traded leg trip one count nearfalls and then popped up to soak in the stalemate. Cutler hit an outside in springboard arm drag. Serpentico hit his corner flying head scissors and a statue senton splash for a two count. Cutler hit another variation of an outside in head scissors for a two count that got a “ooh” from the crowd. Cutler did a springboard flying nothing and ate nothing but mat and Serpentico rolled him over for a two count.

Serpentico hit a “shh” chop that didn’t echo, so he pulled down the zipper of Cutler’s jumpsuit and got the echo he wanted. Cutler had an exaggerated sell, and Serpentico mimed it with him and then got a two count. Serpentico grabbed a quick arm hold but Cutler fought to his feet. Cutler hit a springboard DDT out of the corner and took off his jacket. Cutler hit a double jump double stomp and a pump handle slam for a two count. Cutler tried an airplane spin but Serpentico slid out, hit a superkick and a bulldog. Serpentico went to the top and hit a frog splash for the pinfall.

Seprentico defeated Brandon Cutler by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fine lucha/comedy match to liven things up. Cutler really can do all the lucha stuff.

Throwback Match: Samoa Joe beat Tony Deppen on ROH on HonorClub episode two on March 9, 2023 in Orlando, Florida…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Ah, remember when they tried to make the HonorClub show memorable and interesting instead of AEW Dark? Pepperidge Farm remembers.

A recap aired of the main event from last week when Shane Taylor Promotions got run off by Undisputed Kingdom and Daniel Garcia. Footage also aired from AEW Homecoming of STP talking smack from ringside…

Backstage, The Infantry was mugging someone when the cameras caught up to them for an interview. Bravo said things have changed including how much money STP is paying them. They said everyone gets a double stomp…

Robinson’s Ruminations: There was a good bit of slang in there, and Coleman telling viewers afterward he had the translation for us got a chuckle out of me. I love The Infantry, and this heel persona hangs so well on them.

5. Blake Christian vs. Evil Uno. Reynolds and Silver made an entrance with Uno, but they left to the back. Christian got pushed over with a shove but he rolled through and went Tranquilo in the corner. Christian pie faced Uno, and ducked out of the ropes and backflipped to the floor and taunted the crowd. Christian used an eye rake to get an advantage but ate a slap to the face that sent him down. Christian bailed to ringside again, but Uno met him outside with a shoulder block that turned Christian inside out, which even got a replay.

Back in the ring, Uno hit a series of ten clotheslines in the corner. Christian came back with a springboard stomp to the arm of Uno. Christian grabbed a hammerlock in the ropes for the full five count. Uno hit some chops and sent Christian to the ramp outside. Christian hit a handspring kick to the head using the ropes. Christian hit a dive from the outside, inside. Christian hit a rolling kick to the arm of Uno. Christian hit some held shoulder blocks to the arm. Uno came back with some clotheslines with the opposite arm. Uno hit a big boot and a DDT. Uno hit a suplex for a two count. Christian hit a wheelbarrow double stomp to the arm.

Christian hit a sliding German suplex off the ropes. Christian went up top and hit a frog splash for a two count and Uno rolled him over for a two count. Christian tried a handspring move but flew right into a forearm and then Uno hit a piledriver for a two count. Uno and Christian went to the top on the outside and Christian slid the mask of Uno around. Uno dropped down, fixed the mask and tried to slide into the ring and Christian hit him with a 450 to the back. Christian then hit double knees to the back of the head for the pinfall.

Blake Christian defeated Evil Uno by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Christian is 4-0 now, and I’m all here for it. This change in attitude and ring style is working so well. Getting to beat a “heavyweight” like Uno shows that he can go with all kinds of styles of wrestling. More of this please.

It was announced that Athena will return from her world tour next week…

6. Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey for the ROH Women’s TV Title. The women traded headlocks and Velvet complained about a hair pull that I didn’t see. Grey hit a shoulder tackle and a body slam. Grey hit a senton splash. Grey hit some kicks and then a dropkick but Velvet rolled to the floor. Grey followed her out and Velvet pushed her into the ring apron and then chopped her. As Grey tried to get into the ring, Velvet slid back out and pulled Grey down onto the apron face first. Velvet hit some chops but Grey returned fire with some of her own. Back in the ring, Velvet hit some punches to the gut in the corner and then choked Grey with her foot.

Velvet hit double knees to the back of the head on the ropes. Velvet locked in a full nelson but Grey fought out only to eat a leg lariat and then locked in a chinlock. Grey fought out of the chinlock with a back suplex. Grey rolled up Velvet for a one count. Grey hit some clotheslines and a pump kick. Grey hit a running high knee, a cutter and rolled into a dragon sleeper, but Velvet got a foot on the ropes. Grey went to the top, but Velvet cut her off and hit an iconoclasm for a two count. Grey hit a blockbuster off the middle rope for a two count. Velvet raked the eyes and hit her natural selection variant for the pinfall.

Red Velvet defeated Leila Grey by pinfall to retain the ROH Women’s TV Championship.