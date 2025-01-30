TNA Genesis poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The January 19 TNA Genesis pay-per-view event received an A grade from 57 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 35 percent of the vote.

-42 percent of the voters gave Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard the best match of the night honors. Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship finished second with 34 percent.

Powell’s POV: Doh! I intended to run these results last week and simply forgot. My apologies. I gave Genesis a B grade. I agree with the voters on the best match of the night winner. The January 2024 TNA Hard To Kill pay-per-view finished with an A grade from 45 percent of the voters, and B finished a close second with 40 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.