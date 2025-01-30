What's happening...

Stephanie McMahon to host a WWE related show for ESPN+

January 30, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Stephanie McMahon has been tapped to host a new show for Omaha Productions. Stephanie’s Places will debut on ESPN+ in March. The show will feature McMahon traveling to interview various WWE stars. Watch footage a teaser video for the new show at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The series is a spinoff of the Peyton’s Places show hosted by Peyton Manning, who is the founder of Omaha Productions. I’ve enjoyed the episodes of Peyton’s Places that I’ve seen, so hopefully the same will be true for the spinoff.

