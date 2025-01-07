WWE Raw preview: The card for the second Netflix show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyiria in the tournament finals for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight

-Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Chad Gable vs. a mystery luchador

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live on Monday in San Jose, California at SAP Center. I will be taking a very rare Monday night off to watch the Minnesota Vikings playoff game, so join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews, though this one might be delayed until Tuesday morning due to the special circumstances.