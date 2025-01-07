NXT New Year’s Evil, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Darby Allin, CW Anderson, Alisha Edwards, Jack Gallagher, Chavo Guerrero Sr., Gary Albright

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show will be live from Los Angeles, California at Shrine Expo Hall. The show carries the New Year’s Evil theme and will feature an appearance by The Rock. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show received a B grade in our post show poll from 50 percent of the voters. A finished second with 33 percent of the votes. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-CW Anderson (Christopher Wright) is 54.

-Alisha Edwards is 38. Edwards stepped up and became a great heat generator for TNA in 2024.

-Former WWE wrestler Jack Gallagher (Oliver “Jack” Claffey) is 35.

-Darby Allin (Samuel Ratsch) is 32.

-The late Chavo Guerrero Sr. (Salvador Guerrero III) was born on January 7, 1949. He died of liver cancer at age 68 on February 11, 2017.

-The late Gary Albright died of a heart attack age 36 on January 7, 2000.