NJPW Dynasty results: Powell’s live review of Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet for the IWGP World Hvt. Title, Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd, Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa in a title vs. title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Dynasty”

January 5, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome

Streamed live on New Japan World and TrillerTV.com

NJPW Dynasty Pre-Show

Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton were on commentary. The entrances for the International Women’s Cup match took place…

1. Willow Nightingale vs. Persephone vs. Athena vs. Momo Watanabe (w/Thekla) in a four-way for the International Women’s Cup. Late in the match, Athena took out Persephone with a move from the apron to the floor. In the ring, Willow got Watanabe on her shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver into a corner of the ring. Athena Hit the O Face on Willow and had the pin, but Watanabe’s stable mate Thekla pulled the referee out of the ring. Watanabe hit Athena with a baseball bat while the referee was distracted. Watanabe followed up with a suplex into a bridge and got the three count…

Momo Watanabe defeated Athena, Willow Nightingale, and Persephone in a four-way in 11:30 to win the International Women’s Cup.

Powell’s POV: Good work from all four wrestlers, but the finish did nothing for me. It was disappointing to see outside interference in the pre-show opening match. I also rolled my eyes at the idea of Watanabe hitting Athena with a home run swing that would maim or even kill someone if it were done legitimately. I’m surprised that Athena took the loss, though perhaps this will lead to something for her in Japan or even back home in ROH.

Entrances for the ROH Tag Team Title match took place…

2. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru for the ROH Tag Team Titles. At one point, Guevara was isolated when Sho stepped on one of the ROH tag team title belts in a display of disrespect. Rhodes took a hot tag and hit both opponents with power slams. Rhodes played to the crowd and was cheered. Later, Kanemaru took a swig of whiskey.

Rhodes stopped him from spitting it initially, but Kanemaru eventually spat it in his face for a near fall. Dustin ended up with the whiskey bottle and took a swig of his own, which he then spat in Kanemaru’s face. Guevara superkicked Kanemaru and then Dustin hit Kanemaru with a Final Reckoning. Guevara hit Kanemaru with a Swanton, and then Dustin covered Kanemaru for the three count.

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defeated Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in 9:25 to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Dustin dropped down on his knees and kissed the mat and then bowed…

Powell’s POV: A fine pre-show match. It had to be cool for the Japanese fans to get a rare opportunity to see Dustin in person.

NJPW Dynasty Main Card

A video package opened the main card. One round of pyro shot off on the stage. The English broadcast team of Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton checked in. Charlton read through the rules for opening match…

1. Eight-man gauntlet match. CMLL and NJPW will each have four representatives in the match. Hechicero and Kosei Fujita were the first two entrants.