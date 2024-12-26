WWE in New York and Jacksonville (reports needed), ROH coverage, TNA Impact, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Dennis Knight, Brodie Lee, Gorgeous George, Mark Starr

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports from all of the WWE holiday tour live events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden tonight with the following advertised lineup: Gunther vs. Damian Priest in a cage match for the World Heavyweight Championship, Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a best of three falls match for the Intercontinental Championship, Liv Moran vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio, CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Rey Mysterio, The Wyatt Sicks, New Day, LA Knight, and The Miz are also advertised.

-WWE is in Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena tonight with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Championship, The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a street fight, Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship, “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “A-Town Down Under” Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a four-way for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Bianca Belair and Michin vs. Pure Fusion Collective. Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, and Tama Tonga are also advertised.

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show features the fallout from Final Battle. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show is labeled as the Best of 2024 part two. Our coverage of TNA Impact will resume next week with the return of first-run programming.

-We did not have a poll for the December 20 edition of WWE Smackdown. I gave the show an C grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with C as the top grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dennis Knight is 56. He also wrestled as Mideon, Tex Slazenger, Phineas Godwin.

-The late Brodie Lee (Jonathan Huber) died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at age 41 on December 26, 2020.

-Gorgeous George (George Wagner) died of a heart attack at age 48 on December 26, 1963.

-The late Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) was born on December 26, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 50 on June 7, 2013.