Rey Misterio Sr. death announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rey Misterio Sr. (Miguel Angel Lopez Diaz) died on Friday. The news was shared by the AAA promotion’s social media page. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: There are conflicting reports regarding Misterio Sr.’s age, as some list him as being 66 while others say he was 69 at the time of his death. Misterio Sr. is the uncle of WWE star Rey Mysterio. Misterio trained his nephew and numerous lucha stars. His son wrestles as El Hijo de Rey Misterio.