Rhino announces his departure from TNA

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rhino announced that he is leaving TNA. Rhino wrote on social media that he isn’t finished wrestling, but his match with Ryan Nemeth at Saturday’s TNA Impact taping will most likely be his final match in a TNA ring.

Powell’s POV: From being inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in October to leaving the company in December. I’m not sure what led to Rhino’s departure, but here’s wishing him the best going forward.