What's happening...

Rhino announces his departure from TNA

December 13, 2024

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rhino announced that he is leaving TNA. Rhino wrote on social media that he isn’t finished wrestling, but his match with Ryan Nemeth at Saturday’s TNA Impact taping will most likely be his final match in a TNA ring.

Powell’s POV: From being inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in October to leaving the company in December. I’m not sure what led to Rhino’s departure, but here’s wishing him the best going forward.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhino (@rhinotnawwe)

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.