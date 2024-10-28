WWE Raw, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Les Thatcher, MVP, Christy Hemme, Rocky Romero, Bobby Fish, Harvey Wippleman, CM Punk, Austin Idol, Wheeler Yuta, Kurgan, Taka Michinoku, Rochelle Loewen, Mike Sharpe, Oro, Kevin Sullivan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. The show features Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Erik and Ivar in a Triple Threat for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Les Thatcher is 84 today.

-MVP (Hassan Hamin Assad) is 51 today.

-Christy Hemme is 44 today.

-Rocky Romero (John Rivera) is 42 today.

-The late Iron Mike Sharpe was born on October 28, 1951. He went to that big shower in the sky at age 64 on January 17, 2016.

-“Downtown” Bruno Lauer turned 59 on Sunday. He worked as Harvey Wippleman in WWE.

-Bobby Fish turned 48 on Sunday.

-CM Punk (Phil Brooks) turned 46 on Saturday.

-Austin Idol (Michael McCord) turned 75 on Saturday.

-Kurgan (Robert Mallet) turned 55 on Saturday.

-Taka Michinoku (Takao Yoshida) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Rochelle Loewen turned 45 on Saturday.

-Wheeler Yuta (Paul Gruber) turned 28 on Saturday.

-The late Oro (Jesus Javier Hernández Silva) died after taking a bump in the ring on October 26, 1993 at age 21. His family declined to have an autopsy performed.

-The late Kevin Sullivan was born on October 26, 1949. He died on August 9, 2024 due to complications from a blood clot.