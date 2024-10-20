Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Forged in Excellence” night two lineup: The card for tonight’s event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Forged in Excellence” night two event that will be held tonight in Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander for the AEW International Championship

-Athena vs. Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s Championship

-TNA X Division Champion Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo

-QPW Qatar Champion Classy Ali vs. El Reverso

-Jake Something vs. Trevor Lee vs. Stu Grayson vs. Sheldon Jean vs. Mike Rollins vs. Alex Zayne

-Bully Ray and QT Marshall vs. Raj Dhesi and Bhupinder Gujjar

Powell’s POV: The show streams at 6CT/7ET. The promotion is run by former TNA executive Scott D’Amore. Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis will be the broadcast team. McKenzie Mitchell will conduct interviews. Sam Leterna will be the ring announcer. MLP ran night one last night. Both shows are available via TrillerTV.com to purchase individually for $19.99 or for a two-night bundle for $29.99.