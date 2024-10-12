Murphy’s Blog: AEW AEW WrestleDream Predictions – Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW presents WrestleDream on Saturday evening from Tacoma, Washington at the Tacoma Dome. The company has settled in to near monthly pay-per-views, which has forced the creative team to pivot quickly to building to the next show. As evidenced by this event, it’s worked out in some cases, while in others some of the acts have been so defined down that even with a decent build, there’s a lack of anticipation. Nevertheless, one thing most fans can agree on is that the company delivers when it comes to pay-per-views. With that said, let’s run down the card.

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Aside from the attempted murder angle at All Out, I’ve enjoyed the emergence of a heel Moxley leading the Blackpool Combat Club. I have also enjoyed the story of Wheeler Yuta being conflicted over these events. There are several ways they can go here. They’re in Danielson’s home state and he’s still a new champion. However, based on Moxley’s promos, this is likely leading to a much bigger story. In addition, with Danielson saying on national television that he needs neck surgery before the end of year, I think a title change is upon is. Despite the story that Danielson will retire once he loses the title, it’s wrestling. If he is cheated out of the title, he can go away for a while and when he’s ready to return, it will be a big deal. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see the Yuta turn here. It’s a bit silly since he was attacked on Dynamite, but that could be explained away easy enough.

Don Predicts: Jon Moxley wins the AEW World Championship.

Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a three-way for the AEW International Championship. Like some, I was disappointed in the finish of the Ospreay and Ricochet match on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. I’m also not a big fan of three-way matches. That said, I am sure the high spot junkies will eat this one up and this will be the match of the night. I am also sure that they’ll run Ospreay and Ricochet back one day at a future event. Unfortunately, Takeshita is there to take the fall. If you’ve followed me long enough, you know how I feel about his utilization or lack thereof.

Don Predicts: Will Ospreay retains the AEW International Championship.

“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Tag Team Titles. A couple of years ago, this might have been a big-time match. Now, there are a few factors at play. First, as a whole, the tag team division has been defined down. And speaking of being defined down, though Private Party has been sidelined with injuries over the last year, when they do appear, it’s typically on Rampage. So, there’s no reason to see them as a title threat. I just hope whatever the outcome is, we don’t get another of those scenarios where Rick Knox has to look like an idiot in order for the Bucks to get the cheap win.

Don Predicts: The Young Bucks retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale the AEW Women’s Championship. Normally, I’d critique a match where the outcome is obvious. There’s no reason to believe that Willow poses a threat here and it’s pretty clear that they’re building to May defending against Britt Baker. However, Willow has come off a good outing against Kris Statlander and is still arguably the most popular performer on the women’s roster. This should be fun despite the obvious outcome.

Don Predicts: Mariah May retains the AEW Women’s Championship.

Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the TNT Title. We haven’t seen Shibata in a while so his return makes this a mildly interesting match. Shibata will consistently be the crowd pleaser, but there’s no reason to take the title off of Perry at this time.

Don Predicts: Jack Perry retains the TNT Title.

Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship. There’s been some discussion around the use of the late Jay Briscoe in this storyline. I’m OK with it as long as Mark was. And let’s face it, this match needed something. Jericho is flat as a character and Briscoe could benefit from having to do something outside of his wild man character. I went back and forth on my pick and ultimately think Briscoe retains, as I’m not sure Jericho’s schedule would accommodate appearing regularly at the ROH tapings.

Don Predicts: Mark Briscoe retains the ROH Championship.

Hangman Page vs. Jay White. It was great to see White return a couple of weeks back and I’m hoping he’s booked better this time around. Page is one of the hottest heels they have but he can absorb a loss and get his heat back the next week.

Don Predicts: Jay White defeats Hangman Page.

Darby Allin vs. Brody King. I liked the build to this one and this may be a long shot but I can’t help but wonder if we’re starting to see the beginnings of an Allin heel turn. He’s talking about the other talents taking their job for granted and him being responsible for them having their jobs. I’m probably off the mark here since he’s still very over, but it was just something that caught me.

Don Predicts: Darby Allin defeats Brody King.

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos in a best of three falls match. This is Hologram’s first pay-per-view match and they’re starting to lightly touch on a winning streak. Mortos typically doesn’t win here so I’ll go with Hologram. I wouldn’t rule out some kind of beatdown of Hologram involving Rush and Dralistico. Putting the latest incarnation of LFI with Jake Roberts may mean some kind of a push down the road.

Don Predicts: Hologram defeats The Beast Mortos.

(Pre-Show) Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage for the ROH TV Title. Outside of squash matches, Cage doesn’t win and there’s no reason to think he will here either.

Don Predicts: Atlantis Jr. retains the ROH TV Title.

