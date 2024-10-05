WWE Bad Blood lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for today’s premium live event, early start time

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Bad Blood event that will be held today in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

-CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio locked in a shark cage

-Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: Naomi and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will serve as the hosts of Bad Blood. Join me for my live review of Bad Blood beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 4CT/5ET or as the main card streams on Peacock beginning with the early start time of 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will host a same night audio review exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).