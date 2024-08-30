WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (8/30): Powell’s review of Nia Jax vs. Michin in a Street Fight for the WWE Women’s Championship, L.A. Knight’s open challenge for the U.S. Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,305)

Taped earlier in the day in Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena

Aired August 30, 2024 on Fox

[Hour One] Cody Rhodes was shown arriving at the building while Michael Cole checked in on commentary. Separate shots aired of the arrivals of Kevin Owens, Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton…

U.S. Champion LA Knight made his entrance. Cole was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett at ringside, and Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer. the German broadcast team also checked in briefly from the floor.

Knight said it had been 27 years since WWE had held a major televised event in Berlin. Knight said who better to start things out than him. Knight issued the open challenge for a shot at his U.S. Title.

Ludwig Kaiser made his entrance and played to his home country crowd and spoke briefly in German. Kaiser said he would beat Knight in the capital of his home country and then take it across the pond and make it his own personal European Champion. The crowd chanted Kaiser’s name.

Knight said that was impressive coming from Gunther’s stooge. Knight said Kaiser could do whatever he wants with the title, but the problem is he needed to win it and he would not do that. Knight said the fans in Germany and around the world could pledge allegiance to the U.S. Champion. Knight and Kaiser went nose-to-nose while Cole called out for a referee as the show went to break… [C]

1. LA Knight vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the U.S. Championship. Cole listed the attendance as 12,021. Cole and Barrett spoke about how Gunther would likely have the crowd behind him at Bash in Berlin, just as the German fans were pulling for Kaiser.

Kaiser threw a punch at Knight that drew cheers and then he put the boots to him in the corner. Knight came back with a clothesline and there were scattered boos. Knight took Kaiser to ringside and dumped him on the apron.

Kaiser came back by shoving Knight’s back into the apron and then into the ring steps. Kaiser got a running start and dropkicked Knight against the ring steps. [C]

Knight slammed Kaiser’s head off the broadcast table and then rolled him back in the ring where he performed a neckbreaker. Knight went to the ropes and got the fans to chant his name before jumping onto Kaiser and getting a two count.

Kaiser hit a step-up enzuigiri and got a near fall. Knight rallied with a power slam. Kaiser rolled up Knight for a two count. Knight stuffed a BFT and then hit a Kaiser Roll for a near fall. Kaiser played to the enthusiastic crowd. Knight stuffed a move and then slammed Kaiser, which drew boos. Knight hit the BFT and scored the pin…

LA Knight defeated Ludwig Kaiser in 12:00 to retain the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match with the fun dynamic of the German fans pulling for Kaiser. Knight received some boos, but he had the fans with him when it came to chanting his name. In other words, the majority of the fans wanted to see the hometown guy go over, but they also seemed to like the babyface. At the rate Kaiser is going, I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t have at least a secondary title reign somewhere down the road.

A video package aired on the Gunther vs. Randy Orton match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin…

Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin made their entrance for a tag team match against Los Garza… [C]

A Nia Jax video package aired and then Cole hyped her street fight with Michin for later in the show… A portion of the Legado Del Fantasma entrance was shown…

2. Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto (w/Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez). Cole said it was an important match for Los Garza due to the speech that Escobar gave them last week. Angel and Berto wore the campy temporary tattoo claw marks that they wore in NX. Corbin tossed Crews over the top rope and onto Los Garza on the floor. [C]

After some back and forth action, Crews and Angel went for simultaneous standing crossbody blocks. The crowd applauded while all four men were down. Corbin slammed Angel on the German broadcast table. Escobar ran Corbin into the steps while the referee was distracted by Lopez.

In the ring, Crews put Berto down and went up top. Angel went after Crews, who kicked him away, but it gave time to Berto recover and perform an armdrag from the ropes. Angel tagged in. Berto popped up Crews and then Angel hit Crews with a kick as he came down, which led to the pin. The broadcast team said the move is called the MTY and is short for Monterey…

“Los Garza” Angel and Berto defeated Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews in 9:10.

Powell’s POV: A nice match despite being light on star power.

A Bloodline video aired with Solo Sikoa seated a a table while Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa stood next to him and Jacob Fatu stood behind him. Sikoa recalled taking out Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns. Sikoa said he took the right to be the Tribal Chief. Sikoa said if he did that to his own family, then imagine what they will do to “the four of you.” Sikoa said that regardless of who wins the WWE Championship match at Bash in Berlin, the Tribal Chief is coming…

