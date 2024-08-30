Murphy’s Blog: WWE Bash in Berlin Predictions – Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE’s international tour continues as the company travels to Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany for its Bash in Berlin event. It is becoming customary that these shows feature fewer matches for the sake of giving each more time with more of an opportunity for storytelling. I can’t say that every match on this show is supported by a great build, but there’s enough here to make things interesting and with only five matches booked, the show likely won’t outstay its welcome. Let’s run down the card.

Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship. I love that WWE is paying attention to detail and running this one back due to the botch seen during the King of the Ring finals when Orton’s shoulder was up during the winning pinfall. This should give Gunther a defining victory in front of a home crowd while doing practically no damage to Orton’s credibility. It could also give Orton storyline motivation to focus on Cody Rhodes’ WWE Championship. My only issue with the build is that creative has made a lot of effort to put heat on Gunther while making Orton seem sympathetic. That would usually be fine except that Gunther will essentially be the hometown favorite during the match so it will be interesting to see the kind of reaction Orton gets.

Don Predicts: Gunther retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship. Without a strong heel contender, I like the path WWE chose. It’s odd to have the challenger try to turn down a title shot, but they’ve worked to explain that by having Owens clarify that it’s not that he didn’t want it, but he felt he didn’t deserve it. The match should be good with Cody retaining. Any tease of Owens turning heel is likely a red herring. Expect some Bloodline presence with Cody and Owens uniting to fend them off.

Don Predicts: Cody Rhodes retains the WWE Championship.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag match. This should be fun. I’ve loved that Liv and Dom have gotten away every time Priest and Rhea get close to getting their revenge on them. The pop when it finally happens should be amazing. Expect some interference from Judgment Day to further the story, put more heat on Liv and Dom and continue to build to singles matches between Liv and Rhea as well as Priest and Finn Balor.

Don Predicts: Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio defeat Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.



CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a strap match: This match won’t feature Seth Rollins and I’m hoping they tone down on Punk’s obsession with a friendship bracelet. In addition, Punk has lost a step in the ring due to age and injuries but if the two focus on the match, it should be entertaining. This is leading to a big payoff match, likely Hell in a Cell so I expect Drew to get another cheap win to gloat about to continue the story.

Don Predicts: Drew McIntyre defeats CM Punk in a strap match.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: WWE attempted to give Fyre and Dawn a boost with a title run which I’ve found moderately successful. I think the plan was this to be short with a quick return to Belair and Cargill.

Don Predicts: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Join Colin McGuire for his live review of WWE Bash in Berlin on Saturday with the start of the main card at 12CT/1ET.