Sid Vicious dead at age 63

August 26, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sid Vicious (Sid Eudy) died on Monday at age 63. Sid’s son Gunnar stated on social media that his father died after a lengthy cancer battle.

Powell’s POV: Sid also worked as Sid Justice and Sycho Sid in WWE, and played the masked Lord Humongous character early in his career. I was unaware of his cancer battle, so Sid’s death really caught me by surprise. My condolences to his family, friends, and many fans.

Readers Comments (3)

  1. TheGreatestOne August 26, 2024 @ 3:40 pm

    Damn. One of the most entertaining, intense dudes to ever do it.

  2. Tom August 26, 2024 @ 4:28 pm

    He certainly was “The man that ruled the world.”

  3. Tom August 26, 2024 @ 4:31 pm

    If and when he gets into the hall of fame it’s a shame he won’t be there to accept.

