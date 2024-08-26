Sid Vicious dead at age 63

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Sid Vicious (Sid Eudy) died on Monday at age 63. Sid’s son Gunnar stated on social media that his father died after a lengthy cancer battle.
Powell’s POV: Sid also worked as Sid Justice and Sycho Sid in WWE, and played the masked Lord Humongous character early in his career. I was unaware of his cancer battle, so Sid’s death really caught me by surprise. My condolences to his family, friends, and many fans.
Damn. One of the most entertaining, intense dudes to ever do it.
He certainly was “The man that ruled the world.”
If and when he gets into the hall of fame it’s a shame he won’t be there to accept.