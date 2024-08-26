Sid Vicious dead at age 63

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sid Vicious (Sid Eudy) died on Monday at age 63. Sid’s son Gunnar stated on social media that his father died after a lengthy cancer battle.

Powell’s POV: Sid also worked as Sid Justice and Sycho Sid in WWE, and played the masked Lord Humongous character early in his career. I was unaware of his cancer battle, so Sid’s death really caught me by surprise. My condolences to his family, friends, and many fans.