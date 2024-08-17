AEW Collision results (8/17): Powell’s live review of FTR vs. The Acclaimed for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for the ROH Tag Titles

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 58)

Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington

Aired live August 17, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary, and Arkady Aura was the ring announcer… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron. Cameron got some early offense in and then Baker came back with a clothesline and a neckbreaker for a two count. Baker pulled out a glove and put it on, but Cameron cut her off and hit Soul Food. Cameron used a running knee strike to get a two count. Baker came back an hit a Stomp before getting the pin.

Britt Baker beat Harley Cameron in 5:25.

After the match, TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone made her entrance with Kamille. Mone stayed on the stage while Kamille walked to ringside. Baker grabbed a kendo stick from underneath the ring and tried to hit Kamille with it, but Kamille blocked it and broke it in half.

Kamille hit Baker with a big boot and then dropped her with another shot. Kamille hoisted up Baker on her shoulders and then walked up the ring steps and placed her on the top turnbuckle. Kamille pulled Baker over her shoulder and then slammed her face first to the mat. Mone entered the ring and then she and Kamille put their feet on Baker while raising their arms…

Powell’s POV: Baker got the win and then the heels got the post match heat. It feels like Baker needs a strong go-home week to generate some momentum heading into the title match at All In.

A video package recapped the press release that was held to announce the AEW All In 2025 event for July 12 in Arlington at Globe Life Field… Arlington Mayor Jim Ross was shown seated in the crowd… A bunch of highlights aired from the ROH streaming show involving Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Dustin Rhodes, and Sammy Guevara… Entrances for the ROH Tag Team Title match took place…

2. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for the ROH Tag Team Titles. Bennett had his right elbow wrapped. Dustin hit a couple of drop down punches on the champions and then tagged out. Guevara performed a crossbody block and then tossed Bennett out of the ring.

Guevara also sent Taven to the floor and then hit separate dives on both men on opposite sides of the ring. Sammy struck his pose and then Dustin joined him in doing the same pose for a pop. The champions regrouped got the better of Guevara at ringside heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Dustin hit Shattered Dreams on Taven and then followed up with CrossRhodes. Dustin had the pin, but Bennett broke it up. Bennett took out Guevara and then Dustin hit Bennett with CrossRhodes.

Roderick Strong and The Beast Mortos ran out. Taven got a near fall on Dustin. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich ran out and put Strong and Mortos in Iron Claws. Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun ran out and joined the right at ringside. Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, and Orange Cassidy ran out to help the babyfaces.

In the ring, Taven caught Dustin in an inside cradle for a near fall. Bennett and Taven set up for a spike piledriver, but Guevara joined Taven on the ropes and gave him a cutter. Dustin backdropped Bennett. Dustin suplexed Bennett and then Guevara hit him with a top rope move. Dustin covered Bennett and scored the pin.

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defeated Mike Bennett and Matt Taven in 12:05 to win the ROH Tag Team Titles.

Dustin and Guevara celebrated their tag team title win after the match…

Powell’s POV: A good match with a surprising title change given that Dustin and the Von Erichs also hold the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles. But I have to be honest, I just don’t care about the modern day version of Ring of Honor.

A video package aired on the Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson match for the AEW World Championship match at All In. The video was set to Bush’s “Machinehead” and featured predictions from Jim Ross, Kyle Fletcher, Willow Nightingale, Shane Taylor, Roderick Strong, The Outrunners, Renee Paquette, Claudio Castagnoli, Johnny TV, Paul Wight, Lee Moriarty, Dax Harwood, Sonjay Dutt, RJ City, Jerry Lynn, and Nigel McGuinness… [C]

Powell’s POV: I’m a sucker for prediction videos because they make it feel like the match being discussed is something that everyone is talking about.

Chris Jericho was interviewed by Renee Paquette in the backstage area and mentioned that he will face Tommy Billington. Jericho said Hook is stupid for wanting to face him at All In with one eye. Jericho said Hook will be banned from the Jericho Vortex forever.

Jericho said Billington is entitled. Jericho said he wanted a warmup match for Hook. Jericho said he knew Tommy’s uncle and he wouldn’t like Tommy because he wasn’t trained properly. Jericho boasted that he is a modern day Stu Hart. He said he would teach Billington lessons in violence in front of his UK fans. Jericho said the Dynamite Kid would be “Dynamite Done”…

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Hologram vs. Angelico (w/Serpentico). After an early exchange, Hologram struck a pose and then Angelico shot up and did a dance. Hologram sent Angelico to ringside and hit him with a suicide dive heading into a PIP break. [C]

Hologram jumped from the ropes and then performed a head-scissors takedown. Hologram went back to the ropes and dove at Angelico, who caught him, yet was taken down in a DDT for a near fall. After some back and forth action, Hologram hooked Angelico into a pin and got the three count…

Hologram beat Angelico in 8:05.

Powell’s POV: Schiavone laid it on thick in support of Hologram by talking about his popularity and his undefeated streak, which is up to five. It shows that they really want to get this act over. The man under the mask Aramis is a good wrestler and the Arlington fans seem to dig it. I just continue to hope that there was more to the Hologram character than just wearing a neon “H” during his entrance.

A video package aired on the Tiger Driver 91 move. Excalibur narrated the video and spoke about how it originated with Mitsuharu Misawa. Will Ospreay spoke about the danger of the move because the opponent is defenseless. He said he doesn’t want to use the move and then ended the interview…

Jack Perry made his entrance while his opponent was already inside the ring…

4. TNT Champion Jack Perry vs. Danny Orion in a non-title match. Orion worked to fire up the crowd while Perry slowly removed his jacket. Perry turned Orion inside out with an early clothesline. Perry followed up with a running knee and then got the pin…

TNT Champion Jack Perry beat Danny Orion in 1:10 in a non-title match.

After the match, Perry pulled a few items out from underneath the ring. Perry placed a bodybag in the ring and then spray painted half of Orion’s face (like Darby Allin). Perry placed Orion inside the body bag, which had “Darby” name painted on top of it. Perry spat on the TNT Title belt and put it inside the bag with Orion. All unveiled a darker looking new TNT Title belt… [C]

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan is doing his damndest to make AEW’s belt maker fellow billionaire.

[Hour Two] Highlights aired of House of Black, Bullet Club Gold, and The Patriarchy’s history…

A video aired with “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews talking about Christian Cage screwing them over, followed by “Bullet Club Gold” members Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn doing the same…

Christopher Daniels watched the video backstage and then spoke directly into the camera. Daniels announced that The Patriarchy will defend the titles at All In in a four-way match. He said the fourth team will be determined at the Cardiff Collision. Daniels said the four teams will meet in a London ladders match at All In for the AEW Trios titles…

5. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lio Rush. Both entrances were televised. Rush hit an early cutter, yet only got a one count. Castagnoli came right back with a big boot. Castagnoli stuffed a sunset flip attempt heading into a PIP break. [C]

The action spilled over to ringside where Castagnoli launched Rush over the ringside barrier into a aisle section. Rush barely beat the referee’s ten count. Castagnoli set up for a Neutralizer, but Rush slipped away.

Rush dropped Castagnoli and got a two count. Rush hit an enzuigiri. Castanoli avoided Rush’s top rope move. Castagnoli popped up Rush and hit him with an uppercut before pinning him…

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lio Rush in 8:50.

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway spoke backstage about facing Tomohiro Ishii and Willow Nightingale in a mixed tag match at All In. Hathaway said he spoke with Tony Khan and the stipulation of the mixed tag match is that the winners will choose the stipulation for Willow vs. Statlander in a singles match at All Out. “I’m the Stone Pitbull (Ishii’s nickname) around here,” Hathaway said before doing a comically bad bark… [C]

Powell’s POV: Castagnoli and Rush had a solid television match. Hathaway was comical, but I hope they put some heat on him next week to make fans want to see Ishii get his hands on him at All In.

Eddie Kingston sat on his couch with his leg up and had a crutch in his hand. Kingston said he’s still messed up. He said he had a long road to go and said he would do it. Kingston asked what Bryan Danielson has been appearing on Dynamite lately. He said the Danielson he’s seeing now is disrespectful to the sport and will get beat at All In.

Kingston asked Danielson why he was doing the match if this isn’t who he is. He asked if Danielson would write his last love song to pro wrestling or if he would just go in and lose because he doesn’t have it anymore. Kingston said Danielson needs to figure it out. “If you don’t, then what’s the point?” Kingston closed…

Powell’s POV: We better get one hell of a go-home promo from Danielson. I don’t mind this story, but it feels like it should have started sooner and that Danielson should have rediscovered his mojo by now. Putting that aside, it was good to see Kingston again and this was good use of him while he’s recovering from knee surgery.

Mariah May made her entrance with a high heel shoe and her Owen Hart Cup tournament title belt while her opponent was already inside the ring…

6. Mariah May vs. Londyn Dior. May entered the ring and dropkicked her opponent. The referee rewarded her for it by calling for the bell to start the match (ugh). May hit a hip attack in the corner and followed up with Storm Zero for the win.

Mariah May defeated Londyn Dior in 0:35.

After the match, Toni Storm’s new film played. Storm said she told the doctor she is depressed and she doesn’t know how she will go on. Storm removed the black suit she has been wearing and spoke about how she will be the grandest Toni Storm of them all. She said the River Thames will run red with May’s blood. Storm told May that Wembley is waiting. “Let’s give them a show,” Storm said.

May was shown seething after she watched the film. May picked up the high heel shoe and hit Dior with it three times…

The broadcast team hyped the main event while footage aired of FTR… [C]

“The Acclaimed” Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn stood backstage. Caster rapped about FTR while Bowens and Gunn stood by. Gunn and Caster chimed in at the end. Entrances for the match took place…

7. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens (w/Billy Gunn) for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at All In. The match started roughly 29 minutes before the top of the hour. Schiavone ran through the list of ways to see All In.

Caster and Bowens performed simultaneous back body drops and then simultaneously clotheslined Harwood and Wheeler to the floor. Moments later, Wheeler caught Caster with a shot at ringside heading into a PIP break. [C]

Bowens hit Harwood with a running knee strike for a near fall. Harwood came back with three German suplexes. A short time later, Wheeler powerslammed Bowens and then put legal man Caster on his shoulders. Harwood tagged in and hit a bulldog from the top rope on Caster and got a near fall heading into another PIP break. [C]

Harwood put Bowens down with a DDT. Schiavone hyped the trios match for next week’s Collision for the wildcard spot in the AEW Trios Titles match at All In, but no teams were mentioned. Both wrestlers tagged out. Wheeler put Caster on his back and then slammed him face first before covering him for a two count. A “fight forever” chant broke out.

The fans chanted “AE-Dub” after a sequence that left Harwood and Bowens down. Harwood put Bowens in a Sharpshooter while Wheeler prevented Caster from getting involved. Caster broke free, but Harwood saw him coming and released the hold, then put Caster in a Sharpshooter. Bowens ran the ropes and hit Harwood with a leg lariat for a near fall.

Arkady Aura announced that there were five minutes remaining in the match roughly three minutes before the top of the hour. Wheeler took out Caster on the apron. Harwood went for a superplex and slipped, yet he was still able to pull off the suplex on Bowens. Wheeler hit a top rope splash on Bowens and then popped up and hit Caster with a suicide dive. A “tag team wrestling” chant broke out.

Harwood got the better of a strike exchange with Bowens. FTR set up for the Shatter Machine, but caster returned to break it up. The Acclaimed hit Shatter Machine on Harwood for a good near fall. Bowens put Harwood down and then Caster hit the Mic drop. Bowens covered Harwood, but Wheeler drove Caster onto both wrestlers to break up the pin. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

[Overrun] All four wrestlers got to their knees and exchanged blows and continued as they got to their feet. FTR hit Bowens with the Shatter Machine. Harwood went for the pin, but Caster was able to break it up. Aura announced that there was one minute remaining.

Caster rolled up Harwood for a two count. Harwood came right back with an inside cradle for a two count. Wheeler jumped from the apron and clotheslined Bowens. Harwood caught Caster with a headbutt and fell on top of him for a two count. The bell rang to end the match.

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler fought “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to a 30:00 draw.

The fans booed and then called for five more minutes. Aura announced the draw and the fans booed. “What about Wembley?” Wheeler asked the referee. Billy Gunn tried to play peacemaker between the two teams until Harwood punched him. Both sides fought until security and wrestlers ran out.

Schiavone announced that Tony Khan informed him that both teams will challenge The Young Bucks in a three-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles at All In. Meanwhile, the teams continued to have a pull apart brawl with Gunn also getting involved for The Acclaimed to close the show…

Powell’s POV: So they had a No. 1 contenders match for the AEW Trios Titles that ended in a double count-out in last week’s Collision main event, and then came right back with a No. 1 contenders match for the AEW Tag Team Titles that ended in a time limit draw in this week’s Collision main event. Weak. I’m not surprised, but I was really hoping they would have a winner in this match after what they did last week.

Overall, a good episode that was on par with last week’s episode. It’s nice to have some meaningful matches (at least in theory) and developments on the Saturday night show as opposed to a bunch of mostly random matches. The residency in Arlington provided a much better atmosphere than the small crowds in big buildings that Collision had been playing to. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let us know what you thought of Collision by grading the show below.