Kevin Sullivan dead at age 74

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan has died at age 74. The cause of death has not been disclosed. SlamWrestling.net credited Sullivan’s friend Barry Rose with sharing the news. “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan,” Rose wrote. “May he RIP and his family, friends and fans find comfort in how much he was loved.”

Powell’s POV: Sullivan is survived by two sons and two daughters. Sullivan had a highly successful in-ring career and also had strong runs as a booker, including the early WCW Nitro years. My condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans.