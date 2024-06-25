NXT TV live coverage, Vice’s “Who Killed WCW?” finale, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Damien Demento, Layla El, Princesa Sugehit, Mark Haskins, Billy Watson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features a Tag Team Turmoil match for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Heatwave. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The finale of the “Who Killed WCW?” series airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. The four-part series is produced by Seven Bucks Productions and Dark Side of the Ring co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener.

-Last week’s NXT finished with a ?? grade from ?? percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. ?? finished second with ?? percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Damien Demento (Phillip Theis) is 66.

-Layla El is 47.

-Princesa Sugehit (Ernestina Sugehit Salazar Martínez) is 44.

-Mark Haskins is 36.

-The late “Whipper” Billy Watson (William Potts) was born on June 25, 1915. He died on February 4, 1990 at age 74.