TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann in a qualifier for the six-way TNA Title match at Slammiversary

-Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan in a qualifier for the six-way TNA Title match at Slammiversary

-Xia Brookside vs. Masha Slamovich

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel vs. Cody Deaner and Jake Something in a three-way tag match

-Kushida vs. Alan Angels

Powell’s POV: TNA Slammiversary will be held Saturday, July 20 in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and Impact+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).