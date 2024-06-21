TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann in a qualifier for the six-way TNA Title match at Slammiversary
-Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan in a qualifier for the six-way TNA Title match at Slammiversary
-Xia Brookside vs. Masha Slamovich
-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel vs. Cody Deaner and Jake Something in a three-way tag match
-Kushida vs. Alan Angels
Powell's POV: TNA Slammiversary will be held Saturday, July 20 in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and Impact+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET.
