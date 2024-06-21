AEW Rampage results (6/21): Murphy’s review of Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match, Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti in a ladder match qualifier for the TNT Title at Forbidden Door

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 150)

Taped June 19, 2024 in Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena

Aired June 21, 2024 on TNT

Rampage opened with a wide shot of the arena and no opening video… Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard were on commentary. The participants for the opening match were already in the ring…

1. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen vs. Metalik and Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes). Komander and Metalik controlled the early part of the match. Private Party retaliated and the two teams exchanged offense for the majority of the opening segment. Headed into the first picture-in-picture break, Metalik and Komander had the clear advantage after diving onto Quen and Kassidy on the floor. [C]

After the break, Metalik and Komander held the advantage over Kassidy. At one point, Kassidy had the chance to make the tag, but attempted to stay in the match anyway. Kassidy eventually hit a spine buster on Metalik and made the hot tag to Quen. Quen cleaned house for a bit. Quen hit a 450 splash on Metalik and went for a pin that was broken up by Komander.

Down the stretch, Kassidy exchanged forearms with Metalik and the two clotheslined each other. Komander and Quen each missed a shooting star press. Quen and Kassidy threw Komander out of the ring and hit the Gin and Juice finisher on Metalik for the win.

“Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen defeated Metalik and Komander in about 10:40.

After the match, Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith walked onto the stage. Private Party met them in the aisle and the two sides brawled. The melee was broken up by referees and officials.

Don’s Take: A good opener with the athletic spots you’d expect from these four. The match was essentially a hook for Private Party’s match on Collision with Chris Jericho and Big Bill. I can’t say that the match does much for me, but I appreciate the attempt at a build.

A video package previewed the AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match between Kazuchika Okada and Ultimo Guerrero scheduled to take place on Collision….

2. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Turbo Floyd (w/Truth Magnum). Floyd got in a couple of spots, but this was mainly all Fenix, who won with the frog splash.

Rey Fenix defeated Turbo Floyd in about 1:30.

After the match, Penta El Zero Miedo joined Fenix and Abrahantes in the ring… [C]

Don’s Take: A good spotlight win for Fenix who faces Jay White on Wednesday’s Dynamite in the first round of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

3. Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Title at Forbidden Door. Dante Martin and Darius Martin accompanied Andretti onto the stage before returning to the back. The match was even in terms of time on offense for the early part of the match heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Coming out of the break, Andretti gained the clear advantage and hit several offensive moves. Eventually, Rush retaliated and hit a stunner followed by a top rope frog splash for the win.

Lio Rush defeated Action Andretti in about 8:20 to qualify for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Title at Forbidden Door.

After the match, Rush shook hands with Andretti and reluctantly shook hands with Darius and Dante Martin…

Don’s Take: The fast-paced action you’d expect along with the second frog splash finish this evening. Given that they’ve just established the relationship between Rush and Andretti, I’m a little surprised they went to this match so soon, but it’s fine. If one eventually turns heel on the other, they can call back to this match. As an aside, the ladder match at Forbidden Door has shaped up nicely.

Excalibur ran down the Collision and Dynamite lineups….

4. Shingo Takagi vs. AR Fox. Fox attacked Takagi to start. This was a brief but competitive match with Takagi hitting a clothesline, followed by the Death Valley Driver for the win.

Shingo Takagi defeated AR Fox in about 6:00.

After the match, Bryan Danielson came out and offered a handshake to Takagi. Takagi walked past Danielson without shaking his hand and shoving him with his shoulder. [C]

Don’s Take: This was another example of AEW providing a nice hook for an upcoming match as Takagi and Danielson will meet in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. For those unfamiliar with Takagi and his work in New Japan Pro Wrestling, AEW typically doesn’t do a great job introducing outside talent. Nevertheless, I have no doubt that this will be a good match.

5. Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match. Some basic chain wrestling to start. Nightingale missed a second rope dropkick allowing Deeb to lock in a single leg crab. Willow got the ropes. Deeb knocked Nightingale to the floor and hit a spinning neck breaker as the show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Nightingale was on offense, hitting a spine buster for a near fall. Deeb retaliated and went for another single leg crab. This time, Nightingale was able to kick out of the hold. Down the stretch, after Deeb scored a couple of near falls, Nightingale hit a super plex. The two exchanged blows. Nightingale won the exchange with a clothesline for a near fall. Nightingale missed a cannonball in the corner. Deeb face planted Nightingale for a near fall. Deeb went tor the leg again but Nightingale countered with a pounce followed by a power bomb for the win.

Willow Nightingale defeated Serena Deeb in about 11:00.

After the match, an updated tournament bracket was shown as Nightingale will meet Kris Statlander in the semi-finals. Nightingale celebrated and looked at the trophy as Rampage went off the air….

Don’s Take: While I continue to hold out hope that Deeb can stay relevant after failing to win the AEW Women’s Championship, you had to figure that Nightingale would advance to set up a showdown with Statlander in the semi-finals of the tournament. I’m actually surprised they didn’t save this match for the finals, but it should be good regardless.

This was a decent episode. AEW filled the show with qualifiers and tournament matches that built toward future matches. Last week, it was mainly showcase and squash matches. Either approach is fine as long as they’re consistent and not loading the card with a bunch of filler matches that ultimately go nowhere.

That’s all from me for tonight until next week when we do it again. Until then!