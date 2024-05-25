AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s Double Or Nothing live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix

Powell’s POV: The stipulation for the tag team match seems to be that Death Triangle will earn a shot at the Unified Trios Titles with Penta and Fenix beat Gunn Club. Collision will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena, which will also host AEW Double Or Nothing on Sunday. Collision airs tonight on TBS at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s written review will be available later that evening. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).