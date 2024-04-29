WWE Draft Tracker: Night two selections, the list of wrestlers drafted during Raw

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Round One

The picks will be updated shortly after they are announced…

The following wrestlers are eligible to be drafted during tonight’s Raw.

DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)

Apollo Crews

Braun Strowman

Bronson Reed

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

CM Punk

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile)

Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

Drew McIntyre

Final Testament (Karrion Kross, “AOP” Akam and Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering)

Giovanni Vinci

Imperium (Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser)

Jade Cargill

Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Kevin Owens

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez)

LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega)

Naomi

Natalya

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Odyssey Jones

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

Shinsuke Nakamura

Tegan Nox

The Pride (Bobby Lashley, “Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab)

Tiffany Stratton

NXT wrestlers are eligible

The following draft picks were made during the April 26, 2024 edition of WWE Smackdown.

Round One

Bianca Belair to Smackdown

Jey Uso to Raw

Carmelo Hayes to Smackdown

Seth Rollins to Raw

Round Two

Randy Orton to Smackdown

Bron Breakker to Raw

Nia Jax to Smackdown

Liv Morgan to Raw

Round Three

LA Knight to Smackdown

Ricochet to Raw

“The Bloodline” Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Paul Heyman to Smackdown

Sheamus to Raw

Round Four

AJ Styles to Smackdown

“Alpha Academy” Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri to Raw

Andrade to Smackdown

Kiana James to Raw

Picks Announced After Smackdown

“The OC” Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Michin to Smackdown

Shayna Baszler to Raw

Zoey Stark to Raw

Cedric Alexander and Ashante Adonis to Smackdown

Baron Corbin to Smackdown

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to Raw

Ivar to Raw