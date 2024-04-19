WWE Talent Cut Tracker: Former WWE Champion included in latest cuts

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released by WWE on Friday.

-Jinder Mahal

-Xia Li

-Xyon Quinn

Powell’s POV: I will update this page if there are additional releases. Credit to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com or Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reporting the talent cuts.