WWE Talent Cut Tracker: Former WWE Champion included in latest cuts

April 19, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released by WWE on Friday.

-Jinder Mahal

-Xia Li

-Xyon Quinn

Powell’s POV: I will update this page if there are additional releases. Credit to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com or Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reporting the talent cuts.

