AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe vs. Dustin Rhodes in an eliminator match
-Adam Copeland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT Title
-The Young Bucks present backstage footage from AEW All In (reportedly of the CM Punk and Jack Perry altercation)
-Mariah May vs. Anna Jay
-Hook, Chris Jericho, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo, and Lee Moriarty
-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm toasts her next challenger Thunder Rosa
Powell's POV: Wednesday's show will be live from Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum.
