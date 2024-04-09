The pro wrestling drama Heels is moving to Netflix, possibility of a third season

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The pro wrestling drama Heels will be available on Netflix soon. The two seasons of the Starz produced series has been licensed to Netflix. Deadline.com reports that there is an option for a third season, but it hinges on the availability of actors Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig. No premiere date is listed for the series arrival on Netflix. Read more on the story at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Starz cancelled Heels after its second season. WWE star CM Punk appeared as the recurring character Ricky Rabies, and his wife AJ Mendez (a/k/a AJ Lee) appeared as Elle Dorado. Amell was vocal in terms of pushing for a another season at one time. Although not stated in the story, I have to assume that the potential third season also weighs heavily on whether the first two seasons gain traction once the show lands on Netflix. The Deadline headline for the story lists the odds of a third season as being a “distant possibility.”