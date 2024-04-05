ROH Supercard of Honor results: Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH Title, Athena vs. Hikaru Shida for the ROH Women’s Title, Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz to become the first ROH Women’s TV Champion

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor “Supercard of Honor”

Streamed live April 5, 2024 on HonorClub

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Liacouras Center

ROH Supercard of Honor Zero Hour Pre-Show

1. Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese beat Tony Deppen, Rhett Titus, and Adam Priest

2. The Beast Mortos defeated Blake Christian. Mortos was previously known as Black Taurus.

3. Griff Garrison and Cole Karter (w/Maria Kanellis- Bennett) beat Angelico and Serpentico

4. Mariah May defeated Momo Kohgo

ROH Supercard of Honor Main Card

1. Kyle Fletcher beat Lee Johnson to retain the ROH TV Title

2. Mei Seira, Mina Shirakawa, and Maika beat Tam Nakano, Saya Kamitani, and AZM

3. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

4. Billie Starkz beat Queen Aminata in the tournament final to become the first ROH Women’s TV Champion

5. Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn defeated Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and Alex Zayne to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

6. Dalton Castle defeated Johnny TV in a Fight Without Honor

7. Athena defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the ROH Women’s Championship

8. Mark Briscoe defeated Eddie Kingston to win the ROH Championship