WWE Raw in Brooklyn, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Randy Orton, Jesse Sorensen, Allison Danger, Ron Garvin, Mike Rotunda, Zach Gowen, Trent Beretta, Stanislaus Zbyszko, SD Jones

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania XL week is here. Let the madness begin!

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. The show includes appearances by The Rock and Roman Reigns. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Randy Orton is 44 today.

-Jesse Sorensen is 35 today.

-Stanislaus Zbyszko (Jan Stanisław Cyganiewicz) was born on April 1, 1879. He died on September 23, 1967.

-Naoya Ogawa turned 56 on Sunday.

-Allison Danger (Cathy Corino) turned 47 on Sunday.

-Ron Garvin (Roger Barnes) turned 79 on Saturday.

-Mike “IRS” Rotunda turned 66 on Saturday. He is the father of Bo Dallas and the late Bray Wyatt.

-Zach Gowen turned 41 on Saturday.

-Trent Beretta (Greg Marasciulo) turned 37 on Saturday.

-Sadie Gibbs turned 32 on Saturday.

-SD Jones (Conrad Efraim) was born on March 30, 1945. He died after suffering a stroke at age 63 on October 26, 2008.