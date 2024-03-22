WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes meet tonight

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes meet face-to-face

-Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar in a tournament match for a spot in the 6-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL

-Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a tournament match for a spot in the 6-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL

Powell's POV: The winners of the tournament matches will eventually meet for a spot in the ladder match. Smackdown will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum.