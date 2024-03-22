ROH on HonorClub results (3/21): Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet, and Mercedes Martinez vs. Billie Starkz in ROH Women’s TV Title tournament semifinal matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 56)

Taped March 16, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

Streamed March 21, 2024 on HonorClub

1. Billie Starkz beat Mercedes Martinez to advance to the finals of the ROH Women’s TV Title tournament

2. Queen Aminata defeated Red Velvet to advance to the finals of the ROH Women’s TV Title tournament

3. Lee Johnson over London Lightning

4. Hikaru Shida defeated Rachael Ellering

5. Matt Sydal beat TJ Crawford

6. Mina Shirakawa defeated Anna Jay

Powell’s POV: Sam Robinson’s written and audio reviews of this episode will be available over the weekend.