Muhammad Ali to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The legendary Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Variety.com reports that the late boxing legend will be inducted posthumously by his widow Lonnie Ali. The ceremony will be held on Friday, April 5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

Powell’s POV: Ali was the special ringside enforcer of the original WrestleMania tag team main event of Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. The iconic boxer also took part in an exhibition match with Antonio Inoki in Japan and had other pro wrestling crossover moments. For those keeping score, there’s no mention of Ali entering the “celebrity wing” of the Hall of Fame in either the Variety piece or the WWE.com story that followed.