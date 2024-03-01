What's happening...

The Rock delivers a lengthy online promo

March 1, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released the following promo via social media on Friday.

Powell’s POV: A gem of a promo that should create a lot of online buzz heading into his appearance on tonight’s Smackdown. This was a really creative way of telling the story, and Rock even shared what he whispered to Cody Rhodes during their segment on Smackdown. Join me for live coverage of Smackdown tonight at 7CT/8ET.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne March 1, 2024 @ 2:40 pm

    That’s perfection.

    Reply

