AEW Revolution, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Big E, Kyle O’Reilly, Tenille Dashwood, Davey Richards, Mike Tenay, Booker T, Scotty Riggs, Ultimo Dragon, DJ Hyde

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Revolution will be held on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum. The show is headlined by Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles in Sting’s final match. Join me for my live review as the show airs on pay-per-view beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena. The show features an appearance by The Rock. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for my live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night Smackdown audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Saturday in Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Huntsville, Alabama at Propst Arena at Von Braun Center. The show features the final push for AEW Revolution. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available late Saturday night. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, and Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Title.

-WWE is in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, and Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Title.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Tenay is 69.

-Booker T (Booker Huffman) is 59.

-Scotty Riggs (Scott Antol) is 53.

-Ultimo Guerrero is 52.

-DJ Hyde is 46.

-Davey Richards (Wesley Richards) is 41.

-Big E (Ettore Ewen) is 38.

-Kyle O’Reilly is 37.

-Tenille Dashwood is 35.