WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Triple H addresses the fallout from the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event

-Bayley addresses her departure from Damage CTRL

-Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Elimination Chamber

-Bianca Belair vs. Michin in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

-Nick Aldis announces Logan Paul’s next challenger for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).