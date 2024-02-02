What's happening...

NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

February 2, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Brooks Jensen vs. Dante Chen

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

-Carlee Bright vs. Blair Davenport

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are normally available on Saturday morning. John is on leave and his reviews will resume in late February.

