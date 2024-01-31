What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for the Royal Rumble fallout show

January 31, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Royal Rumble winner Bayley announces which champion she will challenge at WrestleMania

-U.S. Champion Logan Paul appears

-Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes appears

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

