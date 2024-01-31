WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for the Royal Rumble fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Royal Rumble winner Bayley announces which champion she will challenge at WrestleMania
-U.S. Champion Logan Paul appears
-Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes appears
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
