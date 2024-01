IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell review the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble event: Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Universal Championship, Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Title, and more (69:26)…

Click here for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.