What's happening...

1/11 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s first comments since testing positive for COVID-19, Triple H’s show opening segment, the continued build to the Royal Rumble

January 11, 2021

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,442)
Live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field
Aired January 11, 2021 on USA Network

The show will begin at the top of the hour…

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.