5/19 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa go face-to-face with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso,  Ridge Holland and Butch vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow with guest AJ Styles

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,240)

Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena

Aired live May 19, 2023 on Fox

Roman Reigns’ music hit as the show opened. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Roman walked out with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Cole plugged The Grayson Waller effect for later with AJ Styles, and commented on the absence of The Usos. Video was shown from last week when Roman announced that Solo and himself would face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Night of Champions. Roman soaked up the boos and “You Suck” chants that started after the initial cheers. He said that’s not how we start things here, and demanded the crowd acknowledge him. Before he could say any more, Kevin Owens walked out, followed by Sami Zayn.

Footage was shown of Monday’s Raw, where Imperium assisted Judgement Day in defeating them. A Sami chant broke out after the music settled down, and Roman visibly reacted to it. Roman said this was his plan all along, and he was going to bring them out there. He said it was their turn to acknowledge their tribal chief and drop off his titles and see themselves out. Kevin tossed down his microphone and positioned himself for a fight, and Roman said it figures because of “Fight Owens Fight” and he didn’t want to talk to him anyway.

Roman turned to Sami and said he’s had a special career. He’s experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and his one regret is wasting any part of his life on him. Sami replied that he regrets not hitting him with that chair sooner, and he’s dreamed of telling him exactly what he thinks, but now that he’s here he has nothing to say. Sami said Roman has been told he’s the best his entire life, and gotten everything he wanted, but at Night of Champions he wouldn’t get the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Sami continued and said that he won’t get them because he’s not as good as them, and he’s not as good as The Usos for that matter. Roman paced and said that’s what he had to say for himself after all the opportunity he gave him? The Usos then appeared and snuck up on Kevin and Sami, dumping them to the outside. Roman was furious that they didn’t follow his plan, and left the ring. He bumped into Solo, who stared at Roman briefly. Roman used body language to offer an apology and left the ring…[c]

My Take: A fun opening segment. Sami has cooled off considerably since Montreal but the crowd was behind him here. The Bloodline continuing to break down and Roman isolating himself is the obvious direction here if they plan to get the title off of him eventually.

Backstage, Jey explained to Roman that they were just trying to help. Roman said that this was about all of The Bloodline, and not just them. He said he runs the plays, and he had given a good portion of his career to Sami and he had something to say to him, but now he couldn’t because of them. He got increasingly frustrated and told them to just get out.

In the arena, The Brawling Brutes made their entrance. Holland and Butch were wrestling, and were accompanied by Sheamus. Pretty Deadly were shown mixing a recipe in a bowl for Superstardom. Charisma, Talent, but most importantly Kit Wilson and Elton Prince were required. They then made their ring entrance.

1. Ridge Holland and Butch (w/Sheamus) vs. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson: Butch started the match with Kit Wilson. Pretty Deadly landed some early double team offense before Butch stomped on their fingers. Holland and Prince officially tagged in, and Holland landed a delayed vertical suplex. Sheamus joined in on commentary. A blind tag allowed Kit Wilson to enter and land a surprise DDT on Ridge. Pretty Deadly posed for the live crowd…[c]

Holland fought through a double team and landed a soccer kick to Elton Prince. Wilson tagged in and applied a sleeper to try and prevent the tag. He failed, and Butch entered and tossed both members of Pretty Deadly around with suplexes. He then stomped on both of their fingers and landed a Vertical Suplex Toss on Wilson.

Both Butch and Wilson ended up on the top rope. Wilson shoved Butch off, but he was able to tag in Holland. He picked up both members of Pretty Deadly and dumped them off of his back. Butch and Holland landed clubbing blows to Wilson and Prince. Wilson backed Holland into his own corner and knocked Butch off the apron.and into the ring. The ref was distracted by Butch falling into the ring, and Pretty Deadly landed Spilt Milk on Holland and got the win.

Pretty Deadly defeated The Brawling Brutes at 8:11

After the match, Michael Cole introduced a tribute to the late Superstar Billy Graham. It featured a number of historical wrestling figures including a snippet of Triple H’s Hall of Fame induction speech for Graham…[c]

My Take: A solid debut for Pretty Deadly. They have some work ahead of them to get over on the Main Roster, but they are talented enough to get it done.

Asuka made her entrance in the arena. Footage was shown of Asuka spraying mist in the eyes of Bianca Belair last week. Asuka vs. Bianca Belair was plugged for Night of Champions. Zelina Vega was interviewed by Kayla backstage. She was when she received that love for her people at Backlash, and she believes she’s ready to go toe to toe with the best of the best, and Asuka would see that she’s ready. Zelina then made her ring entrance.

2. Zelina Vega vs. Asuka: Vega ducked a kick and rolled up Asuka for a one count. Vega went for a 619, but Asuka escaped to the floor. Asuka landed a kick, and then dropped Vega on the announce table…[c]