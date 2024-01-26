Slim Jim pauses sponsorship of WWE events

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Slim Jim has paused its sponsorship agreement with WWE in the wake of the sexual assault and sex-trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon. Slim Jim gave the following quote to John Pollock of Post Wrestling.

“Slim Jim values integrity and respect in all of our partnerships. Given the recent disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon, at this time we’ve decided to pause our promotional activities with WWE. This decision reflects our commitment to our brand values and responsibility to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and base our future engagements on our values and what’s best for our brand.”

Powell’s POV: I am truly surprised that TKO hasn’t found a way to show Vince McMahon the door by now. It will be interesting to see if other sponsors follow Slim Jim’s lead.