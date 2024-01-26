What's happening...

Slim Jim pauses sponsorship of WWE events

January 26, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Slim Jim has paused its sponsorship agreement with WWE in the wake of the sexual assault and sex-trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon. Slim Jim gave the following quote to John Pollock of Post Wrestling.

“Slim Jim values integrity and respect in all of our partnerships. Given the recent disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon, at this time we’ve decided to pause our promotional activities with WWE. This decision reflects our commitment to our brand values and responsibility to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and base our future engagements on our values and what’s best for our brand.”

Powell’s POV: I am truly surprised that TKO hasn’t found a way to show Vince McMahon the door by now. It will be interesting to see if other sponsors follow Slim Jim’s lead.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TheGreatestOne January 26, 2024 @ 7:01 pm

    It will be interesting if we find out just how much they knew when they made the deal to buy WWE. Also, this is the company that has seen Dana White slap his wife and nothing happened. They’re perfectly willing to do business with just about anyone.

    Reply
    • Jason Powell January 26, 2024 @ 7:06 pm

      Including the Saudis. I was impressed when Endeavor took a stand by returning their investment money after the beheading. But Ari was asked recently why he did it and his big response was “I don’t know.” Sad.

      Reply

