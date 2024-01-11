ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were tpaed for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Zak Knight vs. Jon Cruz

-Marcus Cross vs. Tony Nese

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Angelico

-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. The Dawsons

-Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty defeated “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in a best of three falls match

-Cole Karter vs. Serpentico

-Lady Frost vs. Diamante vs. Queen Aminata vs. Trish Adora in a four-way

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Robyn Renegade

-Leyla Hirsch and Rachael Ellering vs. Emily Hale and Brittney Jade

-Jack Cartwheel vs. Blake Christian vs. Slim J vs. Gravity in a four corner survival match

-The Boys vs. The Iron Savages

-Lee Johnson vs. Christopher Daniels

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).