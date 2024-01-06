AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews
-Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta for the Continental Crown Championship
-Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday night or Saturday morning.
